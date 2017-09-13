

CTV Vancouver





Surrey Mounties have recovered a young couple's wedding photos, but they're having trouble tracking down the person who took them.

Officers found the potentially priceless images on a stolen DSLR camera that was seized along with several other pilfered items back in April.

They have been trying to return the camera to its rightful owner since, without any luck.

Now, the RCMP has released a pair of photos from the wedding in the hopes someone will recognize the happy newlyweds and come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment.