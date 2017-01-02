An arctic chill pushing its way through B.C.'s South Coast has yielded a frustrating and potentially hazardous consequence: icy, slippery roads.

Many parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were under a snowfall warning Saturday. But while the flurries resulted in a winter wonderland, the snowfall accumulation also wreaked havoc. Buses became stuck on the slick roads and emergency crews responded to several weather-related crashes.

It also turned side streets into skating rinks. While main roads were salted and plowed, the majority of side streets were not. With the deep freeze hitting the area Sunday, the problem appears to be most acute on side streets that are unsalted and unplowed.

"There's literally thousands and thousands and thousands of kilometres of those side streets that would have to be salted and re-salted – it's a very, very difficult situation," said Vancouver City Councillor Geoff Meggs.

The city is doing all they can to maintain the side streets with the equipment available, said Meggs, adding that the deep freeze has caused additional problems.

Recycling pickup in some neighbourhoods has been delayed for several days because of the slippery alleys and streets, and extra crews have been brought on to help.

"It's very, very difficult for the city to maintain the capacity to do all of those side streets in the odd year where we have these kinds of problems," he said.

"If there had been a thaw we wouldn't be having this conversation."

Frustrated Vancouverite Jennifer Wolf posted video of her neighbours using their road near East 43rd Avenue and St. George Street as a rink for a game of pickup hockey after the slushy road froze into a sheet of sheer ice.

“I don’t think I can get my car out of the driveway,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Donning hockey skates, Nathan Hoskins told CTV News he never expected he'd ever skate on his street.

"We've lived here five years now and this is well out of our paradigm," he said.

"It's totally wild. It's great."

Residents in East Vancouver reported being stuck on their side streets, unable to gain traction on the slippery roadways.

Tiffany Timbers and her husband had to put snow chains on their SUV, which already has snow tires, in order to complete the two block drive from their side street to Commercial Drive.

"It's an ice rink out there," she said.

The problem is unlikely to let up anytime soon. Environment Canada has forecast wind chills of near minus 20 degrees as an arctic outflow pushes freezing air southwards from the B.C. Interior.

In Burnaby, slick conditions on a steep hill at Magnolia Terrace and Beresford Street caused cars to slide one by one off the road.

Jose Enage's car careened through the stop sign at the bottom of the hill and hit a parked truck. Still, he considers himself lucky.

"There was a pile of snow that broke my fall preventing me from falling off the cliff at the end. It was a little scary," he said.

Minutes after his slow-motion crash, another car coming down the hill hit his vehicle.

Driver Jim Houlihan said the road has been a "gong show" since Sunday night.

"Everybody loses control at the top of the hill. Every car," he said.

"It's solid ice, three inches thick. It's terrible. No one's been around, no salt, no nothing.”

I've seen plenty of street hockey in Vancouver. But never on skates! pic.twitter.com/TuPHEmVLJe — Shannon Paterson (@ctv_shannon) January 2, 2017