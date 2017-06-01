

The Canadian Paediatric Society has released updated guidelines for children's screen time that some parents might find surprisingly strict.

Children between the ages of two and five should get less than one hour of screen time per day, according to a position statement published on Thursday, while younger toddlers and babies shouldn't get any at all.

"We know that children don't really learn from screens until about the age of two years – and they learn best when there's an engaged parent that helps them translate what they see on that screen to real-life experiences," said Dr. Michele Ponti, chair of the society's digital health task force.

The Canadian Paediatric Society's last set of guidelines was published in 2003, but members felt the ubiquity of tablet and cellphone technology demanded an update based on the latest available research.

"The use of mobile technology has just taken off. And so now kids are accumulating screen time at home, at daycare and on the go," Ponti said. "That's why this position statement is so necessary and so timely."

According to a 2014 report from Active Healthy Kids Canada, children between three and five years old spends an average of two hours a day in front of screens. A more recent study out of the U.K. found more than half of infants between six and 11 months old use a touchscreen every day.

Ponti cautioned there is emerging evidence that such exposure can lead to problems with sleeping and learning, as well as an increased risk of obesity.

And while there is evidence some educational content has benefits for older toddlers, particularly in terms of developing language and literacy, it still pales in comparison to old fashioned parenting.

"We do know what does benefit early learning and child development, and that is face-to-face live interactions with a loving, engaged parent or caregiver," Ponti said. "Kids need to go out and explore their environment using all of their senses. They can't get that from the screen."

The Canadian Paediatric Society's recommendations are organized by four main principles: minimize screen time, mitigate the risk of screen time, mindfully use screen time, and model healthy use of screen time.

Mitigating risks means actively curating children's electronic activities, Ponti said, by prioritizing educational content and then watching along with them.

Parents can be mindful by choosing select times for screens, and avoiding them altogether during family routines such as meals. The society also recommends focusing on high-quality, non-commercial programming that minimizes children's exposure to advertising.

Modeling healthy habits is more self-explanatory: it involves parents choosing to minimize their own screen time, and prioritizing conversations and physical play with their kids.

"Children, given the choice, nearly always opt for being read to, singing, outdoor play rather than a screen," Ponti said.

One common concern pediatricians hear from parents is that their children will be left behind if they aren't exposed to digital devices, but Ponti said that's just not the case; when it comes time to learn how to use computers in school, kids tend to pick it up quickly regardless of their experiences at home.

"Kids are tech savvy naturally," she added. "There's no advantage to introducing it early."

To read the Canadian Paediatric Society's full position statement, visit its website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber