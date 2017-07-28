

CTV Vancouver





A 16-year-old boy has died following an accident at Lynn Canyon Park, RCMP say.

Authorities said the teen from Pennsylvania was swimming near Twin Falls, east of the suspension bridge, on Friday afternoon when he was sucked over a second waterfall and fell as far as 9 metres into another pool.

Bystanders managed to pull him from the water, but emergency crews had to perform an 18-metre rope rescue to get him out of the park. The boy was in life-threatening condition when he was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Paramedics, firefighters and Mounties were all dispatched to the popular District of North Vancouver hiking and swimming spot to help with the rescue.

Emergency crews are called to Lynn Canyon every year to save people from either the trails or Lynn Creek. Youths often cliff jump into the rushing waters, despite posted warnings and the pleas of emergency crews to avoid dangerous activity.

Last year, a 17-year-old boy from Port Coquitlam drowned after bypassing a fence and cliff jumping near the suspension bridge.