Ambulance stolen near Vancouver hospital, police say
Vancouver police officers used three cruisers to box in the vehicle on Oak Street on Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Ben Miljure / CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 6:55PM PDT
Police are investigating reports of an ambulance stolen from the area near Vancouver General Hospital.
Vancouver police used three cruisers to block in an ambulance on Oak Street on Thursday evening. The window on the passenger's side was smashed in.
From the air, a person in handcuffs could be seen being loaded onto a stretcher.
Few details have been provided, but an officer at the scene told CTV News the vehicle was stolen.
