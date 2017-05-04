

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating reports of an ambulance stolen from the area near Vancouver General Hospital.

Vancouver police used three cruisers to block in an ambulance on Oak Street on Thursday evening. The window on the passenger's side was smashed in.

From the air, a person in handcuffs could be seen being loaded onto a stretcher.

Few details have been provided, but an officer at the scene told CTV News the vehicle was stolen.

More information to come…