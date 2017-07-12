Police have recommended charges against a suspect believed to be behind the sale of drugs that resulted in the death of a teenager.

New Westminster police said Wednesday they've arrested the suspect, but have not provided further information on who the person is. A report has been submitted to the Crown recommending two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

The potential charges stem from an overdose death on May 26.

A 16-year-old who family and friends have identified as Angel Loyer-Lawrence died after taking what she believed to be MDMA. A second 16-year-old, a girl who attended the same high school, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after taking the same drugs.

Loyer-Lawrence's sudden death prompted police to suspect the pills the girls took actually contained a mixture of unknown drugs, but testing later proved that the drugs were in fact MDMA.

Officers warned that MDMA can increase blood pressure and cause body temperature to spike.

"We will continue to work hard to proactively tackle drug dealing throughout New Westminster and I hope residents can feel reassured that we are taking positive action," Staff Sgt. Andrew Perry said in a statement.