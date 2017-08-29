

CTV Vancouver





Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly dealt drugs that caused a young teenager from Port Coquitlam to overdose and die earlier this summer.

The 13-year-old victim and a friend bought MDMA from a street-level dealer at the 22nd Street SkyTrain Station in New Westminster on July 15, according to law enforcement.

The girls were on their way home to Port Coquitlam when she started to overdose. She was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital, but could not be saved.

New Westminster police launched an investigation and were eventually able to locate and arrest a suspect, who is facing two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

"Our Street Crime Unit has been responsible for conducting a strong investigation and I believe they should be commended for their efforts," Insp. Todd Matsumoto said in a news release.

"It can be particularly challenging and heartbreaking when you're working on a case where the victim is a young person.”

The suspect's name has not been released as the charges have yet to be approved by Crown.

New Westminster police said the incident should serve as a reminder to young people and their parents about the dangers of street drugs.