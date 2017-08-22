Richmond RCMP are searching for a driver who allegedly struck one of its officer while fleeing a traffic stop Monday.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. on No. 3 Road near Alderbridge Way.

In a statement issued Tuesday, police said an officer stopped the driver of a brown 2005 Audi four-door who was allegedly using a mobile device at the wheel. The vehicle, however, turned abruptly, striking an officer before fleeing eastbound on Alderbridge Way.

The officer was taken to hospital, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Audi collided with a police cruiser near Alderbridge Way and Shell Road after attempts were made to stop it. It then hit a civilian’s vehicle. The police car was badly damaged during the incident.

Police say suspect vehicle was then seen speeding north on Garden City Road toward Sea Island Way.

Officers located the badly-damaged Audi in the 7000 block of Heather Street in Vancouver’s Oakridge neighbourhood at around 10:30 p.m. The car is currently being examined by the Lower Mainland District Forensic Identification Service.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.