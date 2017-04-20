

The Vancouver Police have issued a public alert to help locate a 29-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since April 16.

Maria Kruger was last seen around East 7th Avenue and Clark Drive in Vancouver.

Her family is concerned and says her lack of contact is out of character, says Darryl-Jean Cerenzie, who is aiding the search.

Originally from the Okanagan, Kruger is a member of the Okanagan Nation and Penticton Indian Band who recently moved to Vancouver for work.

She is described as First Nations, 5'5 tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Kruger or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call police, or Cerenzie at 250-462-1332.