Alcohol, winter driving conditions could be factors in fatal Langley crash
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 7:47AM PST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 8:52AM PST
Wicked driving conditions and alcohol are believed to be potential factors in a fatal crash in Langley overnight.
A Ford Escort driving on 200th Street shortly after midnight crossed into the oncoming lanes and hit a Mazda 3.
The Mazda sustained front-end damage while the Escort was hit on the passenger side.
A 24-year-old Langley man who was the passenger in the Ford died at the scene. The two drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They are expected to recover.
Investigators are applying for a warrant to take a blood sample of the driver of the Ford, a 28-year-old Langley man.
Roads in the area are treacherous with freezing rain overnight and into the morning. Officials are warning drivers to stay off Highway 1 between Langley to Hope because of the flooded and freezing conditions.
We are in #langley this AM where 1 person has died in a head-on crash. Lots of roll-overs b/c of icy, slick, slushy roads. Drive carefully pic.twitter.com/WKFSYYW585
— Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) February 9, 2017
Alcohol and possibly the weather being blamed for fatal head-on crash this AM that killed a 24 yr old man in Langley on 200th St. pic.twitter.com/8OarpylaVB— Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) February 9, 2017