Wicked driving conditions and alcohol are believed to be potential factors in a fatal crash in Langley overnight.

A Ford Escort driving on 200th Street shortly after midnight crossed into the oncoming lanes and hit a Mazda 3.

The Mazda sustained front-end damage while the Escort was hit on the passenger side.

A 24-year-old Langley man who was the passenger in the Ford died at the scene. The two drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are expected to recover.

Investigators are applying for a warrant to take a blood sample of the driver of the Ford, a 28-year-old Langley man.

Roads in the area are treacherous with freezing rain overnight and into the morning. Officials are warning drivers to stay off Highway 1 between Langley to Hope because of the flooded and freezing conditions.

We are in #langley this AM where 1 person has died in a head-on crash. Lots of roll-overs b/c of icy, slick, slushy roads. Drive carefully pic.twitter.com/WKFSYYW585

— Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) February 9, 2017