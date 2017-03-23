

Mounties believe alcohol played a role in a grisly crash that killed a 62-year-old woman in Surrey Wednesday evening.

The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was driving a sedan through the intersection of 152 Street and 72 Avenue when a green GMC van slammed into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. An 84-year-old passenger also suffered serious injuries.

Investigators have since determined that prior to that crash, the van struck several other vehicles along 72 Avenue.

Officers have also arrested a suspect driver; it's unclear whether the individual was arrested at the scene or elsewhere.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate the collision, and has asked anyone with information to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.