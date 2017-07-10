Alberta understands toll of wildfires, sending help to B.C.: premier
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 12:46PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, July 10, 2017 1:26PM PDT
CALGARY - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her province understands all too well the toll wildfires can take and is sending help to those battling the blazes in British Columbia.
Alberta has sent about 100 firefighters to B.C. to fight the flames along with another 60 people with experience in co-ordinating firefighting efforts.
More than 230 wildfires in the province have forced 10,000 people out of their homes.
Notley says Alberta understands how traumatic wildfires can be for communities after residents of Fort McMurray were forced to flee a massive wildfire last year.
She says everyone has to come together to help when communities experience this kind of tragedy.
Notley says Alberta officials will stay in touch with neighbouring B.C. and will continue to help in any way they can.