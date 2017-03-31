

Health officials are warning passengers who were on a number of WestJet flights, including one from Abbotsford, that they could have been exposed to the measles.

The B.C. flight, WestJet Flight WS450 on Wednesday Mar. 22, left Abbotsford at 5:49 a.m. and arrived in Calgary at 7:50 a.m.

WestJet confirmed one of its crew members has been diagnosed with the measles. Two other cases of measles were also confirmed in Toronto.

Passengers who were on board the flights should see their doctor if they suspect they have symptoms of the highly contagious disease. Symptoms include high fever, a cough or runny nose, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, and a red rash that lasts for four to seven days.

Anyone who was on one of the following WestJet or Emirates Airline flights is advised to check their immunization records and watch for symptoms.

Emirates Airline flight EK517, which left Delhi, India on March 19 and arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Emirates Airline flight EK241, which departed Dubai, March 20 bound for Toronto.

WestJet flight WS610, departed Calgary on March 22 bound for Ottawa.

WestJet flight WS369, departed Ottawa on March 22 for Toronto.

WestJet flight which departed Toronto on March 23 and arrived in Montreal.

Westjet flight WS581, which departed Montreal on March 24 and arrived in Toronto.

WestJet flight WS2668, which left Toronto for the Turks and Caicos Islands on March 24.

WestJet flight WS2669, which left Turks and Caicos Islands for Toronto on March 24.

With files from The Canadian Press