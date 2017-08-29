

CTV Vancouver





Update: An air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley that was prompted by U.S. wildfire smoke has been called off.

Officials said a change in weather patterns caused air quality throughout Lower Mainland to improve.

Previous story: Wildfire smoke is once again impacting the air quality on B.C.'s South Coast, but this time the source is south of the border.

Officials have issued a new air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, blaming fires in California, Oregon and Washington for sending fine particulate matter into the region.

The fine particulate matter – tiny droplets that officials warn "can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size" – is expected to stick around until Wednesday.

Officials warn concentrations of ground-level ozone, which is formed when pollutants and volatile organic compounds react to sunlight, are also expected in eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and in the Fraser Valley.

That is expected to remain until there's a change in weather.

Until the advisory is lifted, residents are urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially in the mid-afternoon and early evening when ozone levels are highest.

Exposure to ozone and fine particulate matter can cause chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing. Infants, the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions are the most at-risk.

Anyone who starts suffering from those symptoms is advised to check with a health care provider.

Earlier this month, the wildfires in the B.C. Interior prompted an air quality advisory on the South Coast that lasted over a week.