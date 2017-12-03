After uncertainty over funding, Santa Claus Parade hits the streets
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 11:40AM PST
After nearly being cancelled over lack of funds, Vancouver's Santa Claus parade will be going ahead as planned on Sunday.
Telus stepped up to sponsor the annual event in October when organizers feared a shortfall of $150,000 wouldn't be met.
More than 300.000 people are estimated to be at the downtown parade that will feature more than 50 entries and floats.
The parade, which also raises funds for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society, kicks off at noon at Georgia and Broughton Streets.
Santa Claus parade about to start downtown. Kids very excited! @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/qGX0nJXk2C— Michele Brunoro (@ctv_michele) December 3, 2017