

The Canadian Press





After nearly being cancelled over lack of funds, Vancouver's Santa Claus parade will be going ahead as planned on Sunday.

Telus stepped up to sponsor the annual event in October when organizers feared a shortfall of $150,000 wouldn't be met.

More than 300.000 people are estimated to be at the downtown parade that will feature more than 50 entries and floats.

The parade, which also raises funds for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society, kicks off at noon at Georgia and Broughton Streets.