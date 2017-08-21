A brazen 250-pound black bear has been killed after breaking into a home on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, terrifying the family by refusing to leave.

Someone in the home finally punched the adult male bear in the nose to make him retreat outside.

Eleri Froude was alerted around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when her toddler son yelled "mom look" and turned around in time to see the bruin coming through her sliding glass door, RCMP say.

"I first laid eyes on the bear when it was almost in my house—almost in my living room—two feet behind my toddler," Froude said. "I thought, 'Oh my god. What am I going to do now?'"

The mother-of-two locked herself and her children into a bedroom while a family friend yelled, banged pots and shook chairs in an effort to scare the bear away.

The adult bear roamed the residence and went into most of the rooms, even "drooling all of her dining room table," said Const. Karen Whitby.

Finally, Whitby said, there was a standoff as the massive bear stood half in and half outside the door.

"The family friend slammed the door on the bear before finally punching it in the nose which made him retreat outside," Whitby said.

Neighbours say it took them several minutes to realize what was going on.

"I was sitting in my backyard and I heard a noise next door and I thought their children broke something," said Karen Kane. "Then I heard shouting and about four or five minutes later, my neighbour next door came out and said…there was a large bear that had broken into the neighbour's house.”

The bear didn't leave the area. As police arrived, the animal could be seen pawing at the door and chewing on the screen.

The bear was scared away into nearby bushes by Mounties using air horns and throwing water bottles.

"Shortly after though, the bear returned to the house and tried to open the door to the garage and chased a male down the street before he could jump into his truck," said Const. Whitby.

After liaising with conservation officers, a determination was made to kill the animal over its "aggressive actions and lack of fear of humans."

RCMP put down the animal and it was removed by Conservation officers.

It is believed the adult male weighed between 220 to 250 pounds. It did not show any outward signs that it had been suffering from an illness, according to Conservation Sgt. Dean Miller.

Neighbours say that, while unfortunate, the decision has made them feel safer.

"In most cases, I wish that they wouldn't shoot the bear, but in this instance, there was no choice," Kane said. "The bear broke into their house through the screen door, there was a small house that bears have been known to drag off at campsites.

"In my opinion, this bear could not have been rehabilitated."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure

This 250-lb black bear put down after it broke into a home on Sunshine Coast. Someone had to punch it in the face to leave the house. pic.twitter.com/lqfuw3U2GA

— CTV Darcy (@darcynews) August 21, 2017