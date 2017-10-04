

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver voters have a chance to cast early ballots Wednesday for the city's first municipal byelection in 25 years.

Up for grabs are the city councillor seat previously held by Geoff Meggs and all nine trustee positions on the Vancouver School Board.

Meggs resigned his post over the summer to join the NDP government as Premier John Horgan's chief of staff, while the school board was unceremoniously fired last fall after failing to pass a balanced budget.

The byelection is being held on Oct. 14 at 50 locations across the city, but anyone who wants to vote early can do so at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 10.

Voter information cards were not mailed out to registered voters, but the city said each home should have received a flyer with a list of candidates and polling stations.

The last byelection held in Vancouver was in 1992, when then-councillor Bruce Yorke resigned for health reasons. According to officials, there have only been 16 byelections in the city’s 125-year history.

Would-be voters can check if they’re registered by visiting the City of Vancouver website.