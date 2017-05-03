

CTV Vancouver





The second round of advance voting began Wednesday at B.C.’s 87 electoral ridings after a busy weekend at the polls. Elections BC report 231,034 early-birds turned out for the first round held Saturday and Sunday, and eligible voters can now cast their ballots in the 41st provincial general election every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday in the run-up to the May 9 General Voting Day.

The number of advance voting days was bumped up to six this year, two more than there were in 2013, when a total of 366,558 people turned out early to make up for more than 20 per cent of the total vote.

All advance voting stations are wheelchair-accessible, and British Columbians can vote at any open advance voting place across the province.

Voters can find advance voting places and the dates they are open by:

• referring to the Where to Vote card sent to them by Elections BC,

• visiting the Where to Vote page on the Elections BC website, or

• calling Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

All voters must prove their identity and residential address to receive a ballot. A complete list of acceptable identification is available here.