

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Two Vancouver lawyers have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the British Columbia government and the governing Liberal party alleging misuse of taxpayer dollars for partisan advertising.

David Fai and Paul Doroshenko filed a notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the provincial government spent taxpayer dollars on advertising last year that enhanced the B.C. Liberal Party's image while promoting the province.

They claim the government spent as much as $15 million on ads enhancing the Liberal party and they want the party to reimburse the province for those commercials the court finds are partisan.

Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson responded on behalf of the government, saying in a statement that it has informed the public about important services and programs including the opioid overdose crisis that killed more than 900 people last year.

None of the allegations made in the statement of claim have been proven in court.

The Liberal party was not available to immediately respond to the claims.