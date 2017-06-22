An animal shelter in Metro Vancouver says it is close to finding a home where Fred, a dying German shepherd, can spend his final days with his sister, Ginger.

The bonded pair arrived at the New Westminster Animal Shelter in 2014 after they were abandoned in a backyard by an owner who moved away.

“Fred and Ginger absolutely love each other and are adoptable as a pair only,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

On Thursday afternoon, the shelter posted an update saying an adoption was pending for the two dogs.

“We have been overwhelmed with the love everyone is showing Fred and Ginger,” shelter staff wrote.

Sadly, Fred was recently diagnosed with oral cancer and may only have months to live.

“When he went in for his dental cleaning and surgery, the doctor noticed a few masses in his mouth and took them both as best he could and sent them off for cytology,” animal services officer Margie Fox told CTV Vancouver. “They came back. One was malignant and pretty aggressive.”

Cancer may have already spread to his bones and the rest of his body, Fox said.

Fred’s adoption fee will be waived and an anonymous donor has agreed to cover the fee for Ginger’s adoption.

The two are approximately 12 years old and, according to shelter staff, “greet all people with kisses and slobber.” These sweet dogs enjoy toys and walks and have done well around other dogs.

There will also be medical support for the rest of Fred’s days, the shelter said.

In the post, the shelter encouraged anyone interested in adopting a senior dog to look in other shelters.