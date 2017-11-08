

The 65-year-old man who allegedly gunned down a respected police officer in Abbotsford, B.C. this week suffered from mental health issues following the death of his wife, according to his stunned family.

After Alberta senior Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann was named as the accused gunman, his relatives released a statement offering their condolences to the family of Const. John Davidson and providing a few details about the suspect's life.

They said Arfmann's wife died in April 2013, and that he was admitted to hospital two years later for a mental health assessment.

"After losing his wife he was never really the same," the family said. "He has struggled with mental health issues, family members had tried to seek help for him but he refused to go to the doctor."

They said Arfmann was released a few days after being admitted to hospital.

His previous wife, Hope Arfmann, who was married to him for three years back in the 1970s, agreed that he struggled greatly through his grief.

"He lost everything: his balance, his anchor, his friend," she told CTV News. "She was everything to him. When you take that away, some people have a tendency to step off the edge and not pull it back together."

According to the accused's ex-wife, he had a strong fascination with guns when they were together, and used to shoot at signposts and gophers. She also said he was sometimes careless with firearms.

"He was very sloppy with his guns," she said. "I was worried about him possibly harming someone because of bad gun safety."

The accused's relatives said he was last known to be living in St. Paul, Alta., but sold his property and bought a motorhome that he planned to take to B.C.

CTV News located the vehicle Wednesday in Abbotsford, where it was parked in a dirt lot just off Highway 1 and Sumas Way. A neighbour said Arfmann has been staying there for two weeks.

Heavily armed police officers arrived shortly after and raided the motorhome; it's unclear what they might have found inside.

Arfmann is charged with one count of first-degree murder, the default charge for anyone accused of killing a police officer, and remains in custody. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is continuing to investigate Davidson's killing.

Meanwhile, a memorial at the Abbotsford Police Department is growing with dozens of bouqets of flowers and messages of support.

The department has also set up an online fundraiser for Davidson's family. By Wednesday afternoon, it had already collected more than $11,000.

Arfmann was shot in the face and head during his arrest, but police said he was conscious in hospital on Tuesday and is expected to survive.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko