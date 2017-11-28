

CTV Vancouver





An Alberta man charged in the shooting death of an Abbotsford, B.C. police officer earlier this month made his first court appearance nine days after Const. John Davidson was laid to rest.

Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann made a brief appearance with his lawyer Tuesday morning, and was told to appear in person for his next court date on Jan. 12.

The 65-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Abbotsford on Nov. 6.

Davidson was fatally wounded while attending a call that a man had opened fire after a witness tried to block in a vehicle he believed to have been stolen from the nearby Fraser Valley Auto Mall. The officer described as a hard worker, a family man and a loyal friend was laid to rest Nov. 19 following a funeral that drew thousands to Abbotsford.

Arfmann was injured in a takedown not far from the shooting scene and has been in police custody since.

The charge against him, first-degree murder, is automatically applied under the Criminal Code when someone is accused of killing a police officer.

Few details are known about where the gun came from or how it was obtained, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Arfmann was not legally permitted to possess a firearm.

A witness photo that was circulated on social media showed Arfmann wearing sunglasses and carrying what experts described as an SKS semi-automatic rifle.

The senior had a licence at one point, but it expired two years ago, Cpl. Frank Jang said at the time. They also didn't believe that he had a valid driver's licence though he allegedly tried to flee the shooting scene in a stolen black Mustang.

Court records showed a man with the same name and birthday pleaded guilty to impaired driving last year and was given a 12-month suspension.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Andrew Weichel