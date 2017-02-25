

The Canadian Press





Abbotsford police have issued a warning of continuing gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland that are impacting public safety.

Police say its increasingly likely that the people who are taking part in the conflicts will become victims of violence.

They say those affiliated with gangs are also putting other people in their lives - like friends and family - at risk.

Given the escalating situation, Abbotsford police are encouraging anyone with information to call their Gang Tip Line or Crime Stoppers.