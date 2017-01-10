Abbotsford man escaped gunman by running into home as shooting started
Police say bullets struck the home and a neighbouring residence. The shooter left in a waiting sedan. (Abbotsford police / handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 11:44AM PST
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a resident who encountered a gunman outside his home managed to escape by running back inside.
The Abbotsford Police Department says the man heard the sound of a vehicle engine while he was walking from his home towards his truck just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The department says in a release that a man dressed in dark clothing walked toward the resident and began shooting, prompting the man to scramble to safety.
Police say bullets struck the home and a neighbouring residence.
The shooter left in a waiting vehicle described as a four-door sedan.
Detectives believe the potential victim was targeted and that any witnesses should contact police.