Abbotsford high school defaced with hateful graffiti
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 12:06PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, April 3, 2017 7:26PM PDT
Police are investigating after an Abbotsford high school was defaced with a barrage of racist and misogynistic graffiti.
The hateful messages were spray painted onto windows and doors at the Sumas Mountain campus of the Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts.
"Objectify p---y," "white power," and "I [heart] being white" were among the messages scrawled onto the main building and portable classrooms.
There were also swastikas, one of which was spray painted over a student-made mural.
Teacher Lyndsey Erin shared pictures of the disturbing vandalism on Facebook over the weekend hoping someone will know who is responsible and contact the school.
"I am at a loss for words," Erin wrote. "A mural that our students worked very hard on was destroyed with hate. A grad prank? Or some kind of prank? This is disgusting."
The Abbotsford Police Department is aware of the graffiti and is investigating.