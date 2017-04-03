

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after an Abbotsford high school was defaced with a barrage of racist and misogynistic graffiti.

The hateful messages were spray painted onto windows and doors at the Sumas Mountain campus of the Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts.

"Objectify p---y," "white power," and "I [heart] being white" were among the messages scrawled onto the main building and portable classrooms.

There were also swastikas, one of which was spray painted over a student-made mural.

Teacher Lyndsey Erin shared pictures of the disturbing vandalism on Facebook over the weekend hoping someone will know who is responsible and contact the school.

"I am at a loss for words," Erin wrote. "A mural that our students worked very hard on was destroyed with hate. A grad prank? Or some kind of prank? This is disgusting."

The Abbotsford Police Department is aware of the graffiti and is investigating.