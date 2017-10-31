

CTV Vancouver





A 40-year-old man has died following a collision on Highway One in Langley early Tuesday morning.

Mounties were called to the eastbound lanes just west of 232nd Street shortly before 5:20 a.m. for reports of a three-vehicle crash.

When they arrived they found a black Acura in the ditch. The lone occupant, a man from Abbotsford, died at the scene of the crash.

No one in the other two vehicles was injured, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is not yet known what caused the crash. Port Mann RCMP is taking over the investigation, and impairment and speed have not yet been ruled out.