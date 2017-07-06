

CTV Vancouver





A puppy found abandoned at the side of the road in Langley last weekend was "oozing puss and blood" after someone apparently tried to amputate her tail, according to the BC SPCA.

Lola, a three-month-old Doberman pinscher, was discovered by two Good Samaritans on Sunday. There was a plastic zip tie secured tightly around the puppy's tail, which investigators believe was part of an attempt to perform an at-home amputation for cosmetic purposes.

"The puppy was thin and her tail area was grossly swollen and infected – oozing puss and blood. She was clearly in a great deal of pain," Marcie Moriarty, chief enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, said in a release.

"This was a barbaric act that caused needless suffering to an innocent puppy."

Lola was taken to a vet in Abbotsford for treatment, and her tail did ultimately have to be amputated, according to the SPCA. She has since been placed into a foster home as the agency continues its investigation.

The SPCA said it’s concerned there could be more puppies from the same litter being subjected to amateur amputations, and investigators are trying to track down Lola’s owner.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the BC SPCA's call centre at 1-855-622-7722.