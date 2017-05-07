The second of two men presumed dead in the aftermath of severe flooding in B.C.'s Interior has been identified as Roy Sharp.

RCMP say they're searching for signs of the 76-year-old man whose home north of Salmon Arm was "completely enveloped" in a mudslide Saturday, shortly after midnight, but they do not believe he survived.

Police believe Sharp was in or around his home on Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road in Tappen, B.C. at the time.

"Searchers have completed searches of the damaged residence and within the perimeter of the slide debris, as well as the forested perimeter around the slide area. All of those searches were met with negative results," Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said.

An urban search and rescue team from Vancouver was called in to aid in the extensive search, which began over the weekend and continued on Monday.

Efforts will continue as long as geo-technical teams deem it safe to be in the area. On Monday afternoon the road was impassable due to mud flow.

The instability of the slope is making the search for Sharp's body more difficult. Area is very saturated #yvr. — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) May 8, 2017

Debris is 8 feet or more in some areas. There is damage to the road so cleanup will take a long time #SalmonArm — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) May 8, 2017

West told reporters the victim’s family had been notified, and that police will continue to provide support.

“They’re upset, but they’re understanding of the situation because they’ve actually been up to the site and have an appreciation of the scope of the slide and the debris that’s come down off the side of this mountain,” West said the day before.

A couple who knew Sharp described him as one of their favourite people.

"He's an absolutely wonderful man," Ian Sudbury told CTV News.

"He was just a wonderful soul and a gentle person."

Ian and his wife, Rachel, live at the bottom of a hill where one of the slides occurred, and narrowly avoided being swept away themselves.

He said they heard the water raging and trees snapping, and initially thought the loud noise was thunder. Their new home was damaged, but fortunately they were able to escape unharmed, Rachel Sudbury said.

"If we had waited another five minutes it would have been a totally different situation," the expectant mother said.

"We just feel so lucky."

About 200 kilometres west of Tappen, another community is grieving a man believed to have been swept away by a swollen creek.

Clayton Cassidy, a fire chief in Cache Creek, is still unaccounted for three days after he was last seen. His colleagues and search crews believe their mission is a recovery, not a rescue.

The 59-year-old was last known to be checking water levels in Cache Creek, and his vehicle was later found still running at the site. Cache Creek Fire Department told CTV News Sunday that the search for Cassidy was now a recovery operation, not a rescue.

The worst of the flooding may be over as water levels recede through western parts of affected areas, including the south and central Okanagan and the Kootenay region, B.C.'s River Forecast Centre said.

A flood watch remained in effect for the Salmon River Monday, but the centre called off a high streamflow advisory for Shuswap, Boundary and Southeast B.C.

"Flows throughout the region are expected to remain stable through the early part of the week," the centre's website said.

"Current long-range forecasts indicate the potential for additional rainfall throughout the B.C. Interior later this week, and a re-emergence of high flow conditions is likely; advisories will be re-issued if required."

Residents Jeff Orchard and Megan Brooke told CTV News they’ve seen an unusually large amount of debris in Shuswap Lake this spring, a product of slides caused by the rainy weather.

Several lakeside homes appeared to have been damaged in the recent flooding.

“It’s devastating to see the damage that I can only imagine that would have happened in a few minutes,” Brooke said.

“Or seconds, really,” Orchard added.

The province announced that flooding victims are eligible for compensation through the Disaster Financial Assistance Program. The program provides up to 80 per cent of total

Several evacuation alerts were in effect for Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Fintry Delta at the height of the flooding, but many of the orders have since been lifted. Specific details are available on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Monitoring roads and creeks in the area remains the priority for emergency crews, officials added.

As of Monday afternoon, evacuation orders were expanded for specific properties on Okanagan Indian Band IR#7 and the District of Lake County. Orders were rescinded for three properties in Kelowna, but several remain in effect in the city.

An evacuation order was rescinded for part of Fintry Provincial Park on Monday afternoon.

Dozens of properties in the area remain under evacuation alert, meaning residents should be ready to leave with short notice..

Residents Jeff Orchard and Megan Brooke told CTV News they’ve seen an unusually large amount of debris in Shuswap Lake this spring, a product of slides caused by the rainy weather.

Several lakeside homes appeared to have been damaged in the recent flooding.

“It’s devastating to see the damage that I can only imagine that would have happened in a few minutes,” Brooke said.

“Or seconds, really,” Orchard added.

Elections BC has made arrangements for those affected by the flooding. Some polling stations have been moved due to washed out roads and bridges, including those in Kelowna-Lake County, Boundary-Similkameen and Fraser-Nicola.

In Shuswap, a mobile team of election officials has chartered a water taxi, and will conduct door-to-door voting on Tuesday for those stranded by the closure of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith