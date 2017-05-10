

Nick Wells, CTV Vancouver





B.C.'s election night came down to a historic conclusion on Wednesday morning. From inside the Liberals headquarters at the Fairmont Waterfront, in Vancouver, crowds grew over the course of the night as it came down to a photo finish as the province faces a minority government.

From a handful of party insiders and faithful just after polls closed, the crowd grew to include teenagers, family members of Liberal candidates and donors.

Supporters at the end of the night stressed there was much to be optimistic about, despite facing the loss of their majority government.

"You can never be truly disappointed when the people have their say," said Jay Dennie, a campaign volunteer. "Obviously another majority was what we were hoping for."

The message of optimism was a constant throughout the night, even as winning Liberal candidates saw colleagues lose their seats.

"It's very difficult. These are people you form a lot of loyalty with and you become friends with and to see them no longer continuing in the role is pretty difficult," said Andrew Wilkinson, the MLA reelected in the Vancouver-Quilchena riding.

However, the incumbent stuck to the message permeating throughout the crowd.

"You don't go into this line of work without being an optimist," he added.

But the optimism faced challenges throughout the night. Initial cheers when Norm Letnick was announced as retaining his seat, gave way to silence and nervous looks as the NDP gained seats as the hours rolled on.

"Keep Calm and Christy On" shirts were handed out, but few put them on as the NDP narrowed the lead.

One Liberal supporter -- visiting from Ontario -- proudly showed off his shirt, only for his friends to keep their distance from him as the results trickled in.

As the results rolled in, groups gathered cheering every time a colleague or Liberal candidate appeared on the projection screens beside the stage.

But at the end of the night, Christy Clark emerged on the stage, in front of a crowd chanting her name, declaring the result a success.

"We have been presented with an opportunity by British Columbians to open a whole new dialogue in our province," Clark told the crowd. "A dialogue about how we do things, what we should do, how we want to shape the future of our prov. Tonight is the beginning of something very different."

Despite projections of taking 43 seats, out of 87, supporters brushed off questions about disappointment.

"Obviously we wanted to better, but I think we did great," said Kyle Simunovic, a volunteer with the Liberal Party. "A win's a win."