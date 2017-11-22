

The Canadian Press





A Chilliwack school trustee apologized last month for alleging that allowing children to choose their gender amounts to child abuse, but he repeated those comments last night at a rally called to "thank" him for his views.

The meeting -- organized by a group that says it works to ensure community values protect natural families and parental rights -- was aimed at protesting B.C.'s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program which supports LGBTQ students in the public school system.

Barry Neufeld says the program enables "dysfunctional behaviour and thinking patterns."

But Morgane Oger, a former BC NDP candidate and trans rights activist, also attended the gathering and says comments made against the program were not based in fact and the curriculum is an extension of the law.