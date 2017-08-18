The fifth largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history has Canadians making a run for the border.

A steady stream of Canucks lined up to by the US $2-tickets at a Chevron in Blaine, Washington Friday, dreaming of taking home the US $535-million prize.

“We’re going to go for it. It’s only four bucks,” said Victoria’s Shara Campsell, who bought a pair of tickets.

“The jackpot’s so high. I’ve never heard it going that high,” said Yaletown’s Amy Theisen.

But how does playing and potentially winning the lottery from another country actually work?

Here’s a Canadian’s guide to one of the biggest Powerball lottery jackpots in American history.

Are you eligible?

It’s fun to dream, but this is a U.S. lottery, so are Canadians even eligible to win?

The answer is buried on the Powerball website.

“Yes, non-US citizens can legally play, and non-US citizens are eligible to win any prize offered in the game,” it says.

How much can you win?

The lump sum payout option for this Powerball jackpot is about US $340 million.

Uncle Sam takes a 30 per cent cut from foreign lottery winners, but the State of Washington doesn’t have a tax on winnings, leaving about US $238 million.

At Friday’s exchange rate that means a Canadian winner could pocket $304,599,000.

But an obscure American law makes it illegal to import lottery tickets into the United States so any Canadian who brings their tickets home and hits Saturday night’s jackpot may need to hire a good lawyer to help them collect the winnings.

What would you do?

Perhaps the most important question of all, however, is what someone can do with that kind of cash.

Those buying their tickets were Friday were already dreaming big.

“I’m going to buy a big property and build houses on it for all my friends,” Thiesen said.

“Travel, for sure,” said Vancouver’s Amy Small.

Those dreams, however, are something only one lucky winner will get to realize.