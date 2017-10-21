A ‘bad ass’ honour: Mayor proclaims ‘The Rock’ Day
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 1:54PM PDT
As a wrestler, he branded himself “the People’s Champion.”
As the star of the biggest film production currently going on in the city, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has turned himself into Vancouver’s champion, frequently praising the city on his social media accounts.
On Thursday night, Mayor Gregor Robertson returned the favour, presenting Johnson with a proclamation declaring Oct. 19 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Day in the city.
And big thanks @TheRock + team for making #Skyscraper movie in #Vancouver. 3000+ people working on set this week - phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/derbJTVu7o— Gregor Robertson (@MayorGregor) October 20, 2017
On Friday, Johnson posted video of himself receiving the proclamation from Robertson on his Instagram account, calling it “a cool (and bad ass) honor.”
It’s official: The Rock Day. Such a cool (and bad ass) honor to have the Mayor of Vancouver, Gregor Robertson, present this proclamation to me last night on set. I’m a grateful man to be in the business of making big movies and entertainment that serve multiple purposes around the world. One of those critical purposes is providing jobs for thousands of hard working people, local businesses and economies every time we bring a production to town. Jobs and opportunities for people. And free waffles for me. Thank you Mayor and your staff for being so gracious and welcoming to myself and our entire production crew to your city. And thank you for this honor and thanks for being such a cool guy. Vancouver will always hold a special place in my DNA. Next time drinks on me.. #ItsOfficial #TheRockProc #October19th #Vancouver #TheRockDay ✊��
Since the proclamation wasn’t officially made public until Friday, fans of the actor weren’t able to celebrate The Rock Day as it happened.
Johnson has been filming the movie Skyscraper in Vancouver for several weeks. The film is scheduled to be released next summer. The production is responsible for more than 3,000 jobs in Metro Vancouver.