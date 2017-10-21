

As a wrestler, he branded himself “the People’s Champion.”

As the star of the biggest film production currently going on in the city, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has turned himself into Vancouver’s champion, frequently praising the city on his social media accounts.

On Thursday night, Mayor Gregor Robertson returned the favour, presenting Johnson with a proclamation declaring Oct. 19 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Day in the city.

And big thanks @TheRock + team for making #Skyscraper movie in #Vancouver. 3000+ people working on set this week - phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/derbJTVu7o — Gregor Robertson (@MayorGregor) October 20, 2017

On Friday, Johnson posted video of himself receiving the proclamation from Robertson on his Instagram account, calling it “a cool (and bad ass) honor.”

Since the proclamation wasn’t officially made public until Friday, fans of the actor weren’t able to celebrate The Rock Day as it happened.

Johnson has been filming the movie Skyscraper in Vancouver for several weeks. The film is scheduled to be released next summer. The production is responsible for more than 3,000 jobs in Metro Vancouver.