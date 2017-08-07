

CTV Vancouver





Nine people are homeless after an early-morning fire destroyed a building in Surrey.

The blaze broke out at a building on 128 Street near 103 Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

A woman was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured in the fire.

Crews knocked down the blaze quickly, but firefighters say they couldn’t find a working fire detector in the home.

The fire was only reported after someone smelled the smoke, officials say.