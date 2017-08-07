9 people homeless after fire destroys Surrey home
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, August 7, 2017 12:49PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, August 7, 2017 12:51PM PDT
Nine people are homeless after an early-morning fire destroyed a building in Surrey.
The blaze broke out at a building on 128 Street near 103 Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.
A woman was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured in the fire.
Crews knocked down the blaze quickly, but firefighters say they couldn’t find a working fire detector in the home.
The fire was only reported after someone smelled the smoke, officials say.