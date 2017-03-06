

CTV Vancouver





The vast majority of B.C. residents who identify as being a visible minority said they've experienced discrimination, according to a survey released Monday.

The survey commissioned by credit union Vancity found that 70 per cent of all surveyed, regardless of cultural origin, said they'd experienced or witnessed some form of racism or discrimination. Of those who said they are a visible minority, 82 per cent had experienced or witnessed racism or discrimination.

Slightly more than half of visible minorities (57 per cent) said they believe people make assumptions about their group, and 46 per cent believe they face social disadvantages because of their background. Three in 10 said they've faced discrimination based on their name, and 1 in 10 said they've faced disadvantages because of their religion.

One-third said they'd been the target of abuse, and 11 per cent said their experience with discrimination was so traumatic they'd considered moving to a new location.

Despite experiences with discrimination, 82 per cent of all people surveyed said they think multiculturalism is "very good" or "good for Canada, and 62 per cent said immigration creates new economic opportunities.

"The majority of British Columbians are welcoming and embrace multiculturalism," Vancity manager of community investment Catherine Ludgate said.

"However, it’s clear that racism is alive and well in our communities and we need to call it out when we see it."

The results are based on an online study conducted by Insights West in January. The data comes from 1,207 adult residents of the province, and is considered accurate within +/- 2.8 percentage points.