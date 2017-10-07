8-hour standoff between police, distressed man ends peacefully
Household items are seen in the parking lot below a building in Vancouver's West End following a standoff between police and distressed man.
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, October 7, 2017 5:19PM PDT
An eight-hour standoff between Vancouver police and a distressed man at an apartment building in the West End has ended peacefully.
Officers were called to the area of Comox and Chilco streets at about 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Police quickly located the man, who was safely contained in his apartment while VPD negotiators spoke with him.
The standoff came to a peaceful ending shortly after 2 p.m.
No one was injured, but police said in a statement later in the day that several parked vehicles were damaged by items the man had thrown from his window.
Police said mischief charges will be recommended.