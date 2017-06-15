

A 76-year-old man is slated to appear in court Thursday in connection with the 2016 murder of a 71-year-old woman.

Crown Counsel approved charges earlier this week of second-degree murder against Gordon Humeny, according to Vancouver police.

The charges come after the body of Donna Humeny was found inside a home near West 13th Avenue and MacDonald Street on Dec. 6, 2016.

The cause of Humeny's death and her relationship to the accused has never been made public.

No further information about the case is being released by police.