A young man has been sentenced to seven years, less time served pre-trial, for his role in the death of a 19-year-old in Whistler in 2015.

Arvin Golic was sentenced Tuesday, six months after he was found guilty of manslaughter.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of between nine and 11 years, while defence was seeking four. With credit for time served for the 538 days he spent in custody ahead of sentencing, he will serve about five years.

Several people gathered to hear the sentence left the court in anger when it was delivered.

Golic was charged with the second-degree murder of Luka Gordic, but was found guilty of the lesser charge in June.

At the time, the victim's mother told reporters, "Arvin shouldn't ever see the light of day."

In a victim impact statement, Gordic's brother said no sentence would make the family feel better, but they were at least hoping for jail time.

During his trial, the court heard Gordic had been attacked in the resort community over the 2015 Victoria Day long weekend by as many as 15 people. The Burnaby resident was punched, kicked and stabbed in the heart during the assault, which lasted less than a minute.

Gordic was attacked after standing up for a young woman both he and Golic knew.

Golic, who was 18 at the time of the attack, organized the beating but did not deliver the fatal blow. The judge ruled that while Golic intended to harm the victim, it was not clear whether he intended to kill the teen.

In October, three youths were also found guilty in the swarming death.

One of the young men was convicted of second-degree murder, while the other two were found guilty of manslaughter. They cannot be named because they were underage at the time of the attack.