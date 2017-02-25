

CTV Vancouver





A house fire in Surrey, B.C. has left six people homeless Saturday morning.

The blaze began just before 11 a.m. on 113th Avenue in the Bridgeview neighbourhood. All six people who live in the residence were inside at the time.

Close to 30 firefighters battled the blaze, and everyone inside the home managed to escape uninjured.

Surrey Fire Department Battalion Chief Gary McHarg says “heavy smoke and flames” were pouring out of the house when crews arrived.

“A fair bit of the roof is burned out, and there’s a lot of damage to the inside of the structure itself,” he said.

“It’s still dangerous for our guys, there are still lots of problems we could run into with injuries to our own personnel, so we have ambulance standing by.”

The house was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Residents who escaped the house believe the fire was sparked by a candle. Officials say the incident is not considered suspicious at this time.