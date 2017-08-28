

CTV Vancouver





Half a dozen motorcycles have been impounded after Mounties caught the drivers street racing on Highway 1 over the weekend.

North Vancouver RCMP officers used a road block to stop the race after receiving a report that the motorcyclists were speeding and dangerously weaving around cars on the highway Sunday.

The motorcycles were impounded for seven days and the drivers, who are all Lower Mainland residents, have since been charged with driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Const. Brett Cunningham urged anyone heading to and from the mountains to slow down and obey the speed limits.

“We hope that everyone is enjoying the summer weather but want to ensure that everyone returns home safely. We don't want to see another fatal or serious collision that could have been prevented,” Cunningham said in a news release.

One of the motorcyclists was under a driving ban from a previous incident, and has also been charged with driving while prohibited.