The BC Liberals are in giveaway mode as the provincial election looms, but how much will taxpayers be on the hook for at the end of the party's spending spree?

CTV Vancouver's parliamentary bureau chief Bhinder Sajan tallied up the promises – some new, some reannounced – to get an idea of the rapidly rising price tag of a government trying to hang on to power.

In December, Christy Clark's government promised $700 million to help first-time homebuyers. The next month, it offered another $200 million for Surrey schools, and in February, it pledged $950 million to reduce Medical Services Plan premiums.

A $500 million plan to improve seniors care was also among the many pre-election promises made.

With all the announcements made since December, the Liberals have promised to spend more than $5 billion, all on the taxpayers' dime.

"We don't actually know if there's going to be enough funds for any government to keep their promises after the May election," said Dermod Travis, executive director of IntegrityBC.

Travis said there should be limits on pre-election spending, especially when parties are shelling out millions for ads, months ahead of voting day.

But experts say voters better get used to ads vying for the public's attention, even when there are no elections in sight.

"We are in the era of the permanent campaign," communications expert David Black said.

"There is an underlying mood in North America of unhappiness with incumbency."

