A man who pleaded guilty to his role in a 2015 abduction that resulted in the death of a Chinese student in North Vancouver has been sentenced to more than five years in prison..

Casey James Hiscoe was sentenced Friday to five years, eight months and eight days, three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully confine and accessory after the fact to murder. He was 21 at the time of his crime.

The charges stem from the abduction and murder of 22-year-old Peng Sun, details of which became public during a sentencing hearing for Hiscoe's co-accused in February. Tian Yi Eddie Zhang was sentenced to 14 years in prison for manslaughter.

The court heard that Sun was lured to a vacant home owned by Zhang's uncle on Sept. 27, 2015, under the pretense of attending a party. Sun was led into the basement, which had been covered in plastic ahead of time, by a group of men who were waiting for him.

Over the next several hours, Zhang made multiple ransom calls to Sun's parents in China, demanding the equivalent of about $2.5 million. Sun spoke to his father during some of the calls, and told him at one point that someone had a gun to his head, court documents said.

In another call, Zhang threatened to cut off Sun's fingers if his father didn't send the money. Sun's family transferred about $340,000 into a bank account set up by the captors, but the student was not released.

The court heard that later that night, Zhang entered the basement to find Sun being Tasered by the other men.

Ultimately, Sun died of strangulation by what the coroner determined was a zip tie strapped around his neck. His feet and hands had been bound and his head and face were covered in duct tape, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Zhang, Hiscoe and two other men were arrested two days after his abduction trying to dispose of Sun's body, which was wrapped in a tarp and left in the trunk of a Bentley parked on a quiet residential street.

Dyllan Green and Jacob Gorelik were charged with indignity to a body. They were both released on bail.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko