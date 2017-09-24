

CTV Vancouver





Several people have been arrested in connection with a pair of weekend shootings that targeted the same home in South Surrey.

Shots were fired twice at a property on 30th Avenue near 147 Street, first on Saturday then again on Sunday, leaving startled neighbours worried for their safety. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Mounties said their investigation into the frightening attacks led officers to a property in White Rock, where they took five people into custody and seized three vehicles.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said it appears the two incidents are both targeted and related.

“We’re thankful that no one was injured during these reckless events. Investigators would like to speak with anyone that may have witnessed these shootings or has information about those who may have been involved," Schumann said in a news release.

The RCMP is now trying to get a search warrant for the White Rock property, and trying to determine if those shootings are connected to a third that sent bullets flying into a family home elsewhere in the city.

Children were asleep inside the Newton property on 121A Street when the shots were fired early Sunday morning, leaving holes in both the exterior and interior of the house.

"It passed right through their second wall and then closet and the bullets were found in the other room," neighbour Sahil Sharma told CTV News.

All three shootings took place over the course of 24 hours, though there is no indication yet that all three are related. The RCMP has confirmed the family that lives in the Newton home is not known to police.

"Right now we don't know what the motive is," Schumann said. "However, it certainly appears target in that all the shots are localized to one building."

Sharma, the family's neighbour, said he believes the victims were somehow targeted by mistake, and that he was too. Just hours before the shooting, Sharma said he found all the windows of his car smashed out.

Nothing was taken, and he does not believe robbery was the motive.

"Innocent people, their lives are in danger," he said. "If these people have beef with anyone, they should just keep it between them."

Mounties are continuing to investigate all three shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and Scott Roberts