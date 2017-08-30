

CTV Vancouver





The RCMP has identified four suspects believed to be involved in a drive-by egging that nearly blinded a 13-year-old boy in North Vancouver last week.

Mounties said they are recommending charges of assault causing bodily harm against three 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy. The charges have yet to be approved, and none of the suspects' names have been released.

The victim, Matthys van Bylandt, suffered a serious eye injury after someone threw an egg at his face from a passing SUV-type vehicle on Aug. 21. Pieces of the shell sliced the white of his eye and became lodged in his eyeball.

His father rushed him to hospital, and he has since been treated by at least a half-dozen specialists. Fortunately, despite initial concern that the boy could lose his vision, his eye is expected to heal.

"The victim of the egging is currently resting at home anticipating that his eye makes a full recovery," Cpl. Richard De Jong said in a news release Wednesday.

Mounties have located a suspect vehicle they believe was involved in the egging, but are still looking for a Good Samaritan in a white vehicle who stopped to help van Bylandt after he was struck.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the North Vancouver RCMP detachment.