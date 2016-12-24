

CTV Vancouver





Four people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in B.C.'s Interior Friday night.

Police say two cars collided head-on just north of Kamloops on Highway 5.

The jaws of life were used to get one of the drivers out of the car. Four people were seriously injured, but officers say they are expected to make a full recovery.

Winter weather is considered a factor in the crash, and police are advising people not to travel in the area until the storm passes and roads can be cleared.