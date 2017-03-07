

The Canadian Press





COMOX, B.C. - One person is missing and presumed drowned in the sinking of a herring seiner in northern Georgia Strait, just east of Comox, B.C.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination says the Prince Rupert-based Miss Cory capsized and sank quickly late Monday afternoon.

Four people were rescued by a passing vessel but a fifth has not been found.

Officials with the rescue co-ordination centre say the crew member was in the engine room.

It's believed the person was trapped in the nearly 18-metre seiner as it went down in 260 metres of water.

A search of the area was conducted but the matter has now been turned over to the RCMP.