4 rescued, 1 presumed drowned after herring boat sinks in Georgia Strait
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7:52AM PST
COMOX, B.C. - One person is missing and presumed drowned in the sinking of a herring seiner in northern Georgia Strait, just east of Comox, B.C.
The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination says the Prince Rupert-based Miss Cory capsized and sank quickly late Monday afternoon.
Four people were rescued by a passing vessel but a fifth has not been found.
Officials with the rescue co-ordination centre say the crew member was in the engine room.
It's believed the person was trapped in the nearly 18-metre seiner as it went down in 260 metres of water.
A search of the area was conducted but the matter has now been turned over to the RCMP.