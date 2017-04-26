

CTV Vancouver





Four RCMP officers were injured Tuesday after Mountie vehicles were apparently rammed by a stolen car during the evening rush hour.

Mission RCMP tell CTV News they received a phone call from a motorist about a driver acting erratically while also talking on a cell phone.

They pulled over the vehicle entering Mission from Maple Ridge along Lougheed Highway.

That's when they say the driver rammed an unmarked police car and white RCMP cruiser, resulting the members being hurt. Their injuries are said to be minor and it's expected they'll recover in several days.

The dramatic collision and ensuing manhunt shut down a large stretch of Lougheed Highway for hours.

"I saw two police cars -- both of them had front end damage," witness Reece Kopeschny said. "I saw about two dozen officers searching the field."

After the suspect vehicle ended up on its side in a ditch, the suspect fled on foot into a nearby farmer's field. He was taken into custody with the help of a police dog.

Const. James Mason said the police cars took some significant impact in the collision.

"This is the type of situations that police are put in," he said.

"We're thankful, even although our members were injured, this was not a member of the public that was injured in the process."

The unnamed suspect is known to police and remains in custody. Mason would not speculate on what possible charges he faces.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim