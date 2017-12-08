Four people in their 30s have been charged following a series of residential break-ins in South Vancouver and Burnaby.

Since Nov. 9, several residents have reported that their homes were ransacked and personal items were stolen, Vancouver police said in statement Friday.

"It appears the suspects were circling neighbourhoods looking for potential targets," the statement read.

"They would knock on the door, and when no one answered, they forced entry.”

The Vancouver Police Department's "Project Lookout" quickly identified the suspects and began monitoring them.

Police arrested three men and one woman after they allegedly tried to break into a home in Burnaby on Nov. 30.

Brandon Duncan, 33, Corey Philbrick, 38, Jared Johnson, 32, and Christopher Sparrow, 33, have each been charged with one count of breaking and entering.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.

Officers have recovered the property alleged stolen during the Burnaby incident, as well as a quantity of purses and jewelry that could be related to other offences.

VPD detectives are continuing their investigation and say they anticipate additional charges for the suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim and has not yet come forward to contact their local police department.