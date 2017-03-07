

CTV Vancouver





Charges have been laid in connection with a startling string of stabbings committed last week in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Two counts of aggravated assault have been approved against a 33-year-old man who was arrested following last Thursday's stabbing spree, police have confirmed.

"Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues," Const. Jason Doucette said in an email.

Three people were stabbed and another was assaulted in a series of attacks that started at Cambie and West Broadway and ended near 2nd and Main.

All of the victims have since been released from hospital, and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Few details about the suspect have been released, including his name, but a witness to one of the stabbings told CTV News the assailant had dark, unkempt hair and was carrying a Bible.