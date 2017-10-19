The BC Coroners Service has identified the three workers who died in an ammonia leak at a Fernie B.C. arena.

Two Fernie men, 52-year-old Lloyd Stewart Smith and 59-year-old Wayne Allan Hornquist, were performing routine maintenance work Tuesday when they lost their lives. Jason Donovan Podloski, a 46-year-old from Turner Valley, Alta., also died in the arena.

Smith’s employer, the Alberta Association of Recreation Facility Personnel, confirmed his death in a Facebook post Thursday evening.

The company posted a photo of Smith posing with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

"Lloyd is remembered for his quick and contagious smile, matter of fact way of stating things and most of all, his easy-going nature," the AARFP said.

"Quick to praise good work, Lloyd was our incoming President of the Board and leaves a huge void in all of our lives. Lloyd will be deeply missed."

The group asked others to share their memories of Smith.

"What can one say about such a giant of a man?" one person wrote.

"Lloyd was a friend to all and a mentor to many… We are better for having known Lloyd Smith."

Others wrote that he was a great friend, a great boss and an open and caring person.

Smith is listed as the director of leisure services for the City of Fernie.

Hornquist and Podloski were not identified until Friday morning.

In a statement Friday, the BC Coroners Service said it is still investigating the ammonia leak “to establish the facts and to identify possible recommendations to prevent future, similar incidents.”

WorksSafeBC, Technical Safety BC and the RCMP are also involved in the investigation.

The ammonia leak triggered a local state of emergency, and the area surrounding the arena was evacuated.

Only one of the workers' bodies was removed from the scene at the time, as it was deemed too dangerous to go back inside the building. On Thursday, it was deemed safe to enter the building and the remaining two bodies were recovered.

In a statement, Fernie Fire and Rescue Chief Ted Ruiter said the city's priority is getting evacuees back into their homes, but that the first step will be to get a more thorough understanding of the situation.

"Once that piece is in place we will have a better idea of a time line on the evacuation order," Ruiter said.

An information line with a recorded message detailing the latest information has been set up at 1-855-346-2188.