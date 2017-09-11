

CTV Vancouver





Dozens of firefighters were called to a serious blaze at an East Vancouver apartment building Monday evening.

When crews first arrived at the building on Woodland Drive near Hastings Street they found smoke and flames pouring from the windows.

A woman outside told officials there were people inside, so firefighters called for backup. About 50 firefighters were called in to help put out the flames.

When the three-alarm fire had been knocked down enough to begin a search, crews entered the building to look for signs of those inside.

As of 7 p.m. they had not found anyone injured, but they said fallen debris created a maze inside.

The fire was in the walls, and crews had to use axes and chainsaws to tear apart the front of the building to knock back the flames. Every few minutes, another burst of smoke or flame could be seen from a window.

Firefighters were also seen throwing items outside the apparently crowded building, into the street, to clear their path.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure